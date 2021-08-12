If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former physician assistant accused of sexually assaulting preteen boys while working in Jackman in the 1990s and early 2000s was sentenced to five years’ probation on Thursday in Somerset County Court.

Justice Robert Mullen also ordered that Gerald Keenan, 67, register as a sex offender for life after he pleaded guilty in July to four charges in exchange for the state dropping another 19 charges on which he was indicted by a Somerset County jury in September 2019. Keenan also drew a six-year suspended jail sentence, meaning that he could serve up to six years behind bars if he violates the terms of his probation.

Keenan was arrested in New Orleans, where he was living, in February 2019 after a former patient said he had sexually assaulted him on separate occasions between 1998 and 2001.

He was arrested again in September 2019 when a Somerset County court indicted him after a second victim came forward to report that Keenan had inappropriate sexual contact with him while working in Jackman in the 1990s. Keenan had been living in Brewer around the time of that arrest.

In addition to registering as a sex offender, Keenan cannot own a firearm and must submit to random searches for sexually explicit material, according to sentencing documents. He cannot have contact with any male children under 16 years of age, or any contact with his victims. He cannot view or possess any sexually explicit material, and is required to provide his probation officer with the passwords and access to any devices he has that can connect to the internet.

Before Keenan’s February 2019 arrest, he was director of the physician assistant program at the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans.