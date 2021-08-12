This story will be updated. AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills will announce on Thursday that Maine will be one of the first states to require COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, according to someone familiar with the state’s plans. The mandate would come through a change to state rules that dictates needed vaccinations for workers in health care settings, including hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities, home health agencies, among others. Those requirements were amended earlier this year to include the flu vaccine for employees.



It is unclear if Maine will have a testing alternative for those who refuse the vaccine. California and Oregon instituted a mandate for health care workers with a required testing regimen for those who remain unvaccinated. Washington issued more stringent rules this week that do not provide such an alternative, according to the Associated Press.

Mills had first floated the idea of requiring employees to get vaccinated on Tuesday as cases continue to climb and after Maine Medical Center in Portland and Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast both reported outbreaks among staff. The requirement is supported by the Maine Hospital Association and another group that represents nursing homes.

Vaccination rates vary across the different facilities Maine is tracking, with ambulatory surgical centers leading overall at 86 percent and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities lagging at 68 percent. Nursing homes, which the virus hit particularly hard last year prior to vaccines all but stopping deaths in those settings, have expressed support for requiring vaccinations but have held off due to long-standing staffing concerns.

Workers will likely have until some time in the fall to get vaccinated. The requirement will come as the virus continues to surge in Maine, mostly among unvaccinated people. The state is now seeing high enough community transmission in all but Kennebec County to recommend masks under federal public health guidelines that the state has adopted.