The Maine Community College System will require students attending classes in-person to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a reversal of a previous policy that comes as cases rise in Maine due to the delta variant.

The seven-college system’s previous position had been that only students who were living in one of the system’s dorms would need to be vaccinated. The system’s board of trustees unanimously approved the change in policy on Thursday.

“The latest information about the delta variant makes it clear we must require vaccinations to keep our community as safe as possible,” Maine Community College System President David Daigler said.





While staff and faculty are not currently required to be vaccinated under the policy, system officials are in negotiations with employee bargaining units to extend it to staff members.

The University of Maine System announced last week that it would require all of the students attending classes in person to be vaccinated, and the list of Maine colleges and universities planning to require that students be vaccinated has been steadily growing.

Community college students will need to show administrators proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before classes begin on Aug. 30. If they have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, they will be required to show proof of a second shot within 30 days.