The University of Maine System will announce a change to its vaccination policy Wednesday afternoon amid the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

System spokesperson Dan Demeritt revealed little about the announcement except that it would affect the fall semester, which begins Aug. 30. The policy shift comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the country, increasing hospitalizations from the virus nationwide. A policy change would affect tens of thousands of students throughout the system’s seven universities

The system announced a few weeks ago that it would require all students attending classes on campus to get a COVID-19 vaccine when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes one of the vaccines for general use. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently approved under an emergency use authorization.





Students who refused to get the vaccine would be required to be tested for COVID-19 once or twice a week and to wear face coverings in university buildings under the current policy.

Chancellor Dannel Malloy first announced the impending policy change in a statement on Friday, during which he mentioned meeting with faculty amid the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

“I want to be clear: We will do everything necessary to protect our campus communities from the Delta variant,” Malloy said in the Friday message. “We will consider the best currently available science and medical information to adjust our COVID protocols.”

As of July 26, students and staff who verified their vaccination status are no longer required to wear masks inside university buildings.