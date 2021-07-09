Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with heavy rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Flooding, high winds expected across Maine as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
A flash flood warning has been issued for inland and Down East Maine as Tropical Storm Elsa travels up the East Coast, the National Weather Services in Caribou and Gray announced on Thursday evening.
Men who started standoff on Mass. highway had unregistered Maine license plates
The men, who belong to the group the Rise of the Moors, were on their way to Maine for “training,” and the license plates raise further questions about their ties to the state.
COVID testing swab manufacturer furloughs Pittsfield workers as demand falls
Puritan Medical Products furloughed 180 employees at its North Main Street plant in Pittsfield last month, and it will last for three more weeks as the company finalizes new orders from the federal government.
PLUS: Abbott Laboratories will lay off hundreds of employees at its facility in Westbrook amid declining demand for COVID-19 testing kits.
The ‘Floating White House’ is still waiting to be restored in Belfast
The Floating White House hosted many heads of state in its heyday. But it’s fallen on hard times, even being occupied by a family of raccoons at one point.
With new firefighter, someone will always be on duty at the Eddington fire station
It’s the first time in 47 years since Eddington had a firefighter on duty 24/7.
Hancock County playwright gives Shakespeare’s works some ‘wicked’ Maine flavor
Brent Hutchins jettisoned some of Shakespeare’s Elizabethan language for Maine vernacular, both salty and sweet.
A year after fatal attack, Maine triples number of shark sensors in coastal waters
The receivers, 11 in total, recorded pings from sharks that had been tagged with transmitters by researchers who are collecting data about the presence of sharks along the coast.
Police fatally shoot man in Presque Isle standoff
Police killed a man who was shooting a handgun behind a business at 174 Main St. across from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
UMaine football team gets its 1st new turf field in 13 years
The updated turf field is part of the $90 million Harold Alfond Foundation gift for sports facilities upgrades at the university, and plays a critical role for the team in its ability to recruit future players.
In other Maine news…
Maine will get $20 million from Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Biddeford sewage backup forces 21 families out of their apartments
Historic York Beach restaurant will not open for breakfast this summer due to worker shortage
Maine supreme court rejects appeal in 2018 Bangor killing
Janet Mills signs new law that prohibits offshore wind projects in Maine waters
DHHS worker and 3 children hurt after man rear-ends their car in Standish
Maine high court sides with Madison in tax dispute over closed paper mill
Portland man sees his property tax bill double after citywide revaluation