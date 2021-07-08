This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Credit: NOAA via AP

A flash flood warning has been issued for inland and Down East Maine as Tropical Storm Elsa travels up the East Coast, the National Weather Services in Caribou and Gray announced on Thursday evening. 

Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to bring 2 to 3.5 inches of rain across the state, with some areas seeing as much as 1 inch of rain per hour on Friday evening. Heavy rains are expected to continue into early Saturday morning. 

The storm is also bringing heavy winds to the Maine coast, and the NWS has issued a gale warning extending along the coastline from York County to Washington County Friday afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to create 20 to 30 mph winds, and could produce 40 mph gusts. These winds could create 7 to 10 foot tall waves. 

Bangor is expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, with mild winds of around 8 mph. Meanwhile, Portland will see 2 to 3 inches of rain and 5 mph winds. The Gray NWS has issued a high surf advisory for Friday evening that will affect Portland’s coastline, with breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet tall. 

Bar Harbor is only expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain, but has also been issued a high surf advisory, and could see 10 to 15 mph winds. 

Mainers are cautioned to stay off the water, and secure any items that could be carried by high winds. 

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...