A flash flood warning has been issued for inland and Down East Maine as Tropical Storm Elsa travels up the East Coast, the National Weather Services in Caribou and Gray announced on Thursday evening.

Tropical Storm Elsa is predicted to bring 2 to 3.5 inches of rain across the state, with some areas seeing as much as 1 inch of rain per hour on Friday evening. Heavy rains are expected to continue into early Saturday morning.

What is now Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move towards the northeast before entering the Gulf of Maine as an extra-tropical cyclone on Friday. Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding remains the greatest threat. Generally 1-3" of rain is expected. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/WlxXrQu6jv — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 8, 2021

The storm is also bringing heavy winds to the Maine coast, and the NWS has issued a gale warning extending along the coastline from York County to Washington County Friday afternoon and evening. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to create 20 to 30 mph winds, and could produce 40 mph gusts. These winds could create 7 to 10 foot tall waves.

Bangor is expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rain from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning, with mild winds of around 8 mph. Meanwhile, Portland will see 2 to 3 inches of rain and 5 mph winds. The Gray NWS has issued a high surf advisory for Friday evening that will affect Portland’s coastline, with breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet tall.

High Surf Advisories have been issued for the Downeast Coast. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for the Downeast coast into the Central Highlands. Here is our updated Storm Total Rainfall map. #MEwx #HeyBangor pic.twitter.com/NTY9N2EI0M — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) July 8, 2021

Bar Harbor is only expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain, but has also been issued a high surf advisory, and could see 10 to 15 mph winds.

Mainers are cautioned to stay off the water, and secure any items that could be carried by high winds.