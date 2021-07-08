This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Police have reopened Main Street after an alleged armed standoff blocked traffic for more than an hour Thursday near the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

The standoff occurred at noon at a residence across Main Street from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

A Maine Department of Transportation vehicle blocked the road at the university ‘s north entrance, and a transportation official directed cars to turn around there.

Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelley, who was on scene, said there was an armed person involved but no other details were available.

Several other law enforcement vehicles sped to the scene, followed by two ambulances and a Maine State Police vehicle at about 12:35 p.m.

A Presque Isle Fire Department truck blocked traffic at the intersection of Main and Maple streets, and later moved the roadblock to Cedar Street.