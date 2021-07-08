A Maine Department of Health and Human Services worker and three children in state custody were hurt Wednesday evening when a man who police say was on his cellphone rear-ended them in Standish.

Charles Hawkins, 38, of Windham is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld electronic device or mobile telephone, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawkins was allegedly using his cellphone while driving a Jeep Wrangler on Richville Road about 6:30 p.m. when he failed to notice the car ahead of him was preparing to turn left into Family and Friends Campground.





He crashed into the rear of the Toyota Camry, totaling the car.

Danielle Doyle, 30, of Waterboro, a DHHS employee, had a 9-year-old, 7-year-old and 6-year-old in state custody in the car with her during the crash. All of them were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries.

Hawkins was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.