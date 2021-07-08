The Goldenrod, a historic ice cream shop and restaurant in York Beach, will not open for breakfast early in the morning this summer.

The restaurant, which opened in 1896, cited a lack of staffing for the decision. When The Goldenrod opened at 8 a.m. over the Fourth of July weekend, it proved to be too much for the staff.

“We made the difficult decision today NOT to open for breakfast going forward,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post Thursday morning. “It quickly became clear that we do not have sufficient staff to be open for 14-hour days.”





Known for its classic traditions and proximity to the beach, The Goldenrod offers homemade ice cream, fudge, caramel corn, salt water taffy and a variety of candy.

Breakfast food will still be served all day during the new hours, which are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, along with lunch and dinner.

The staffing shortage at the eatery underscores a statewide worker shortage that has forced hospitality businesses to raise wages and rely on younger workers.