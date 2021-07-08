The heavily armed men involved in a standoff with Massachusetts police over the Fourth of July weekend had unregistered Maine license plates on their vehicles.

The group, which included 10 men and a 17-year-old boy, were driving a 2018 Ford Transit van and 2006 Honda Ridgeline with unregistered Maine plates, according to the Portland Press Herald. The Massachusetts registrations for both vehicles were revoked last year.

The standoff began shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when state troopers saw the two vehicles pulled over on Interstate 95 in Wakefield because they ran out of gasoline, according to the Associated Press.





Police saw some of the men clad in military-style gear and carrying long guns. They told police they were on their way from Rhode to Maine for “training.”

It’s not yet clear where they were headed in Maine, but the Maine plates raise questions about the group’s connection to the state, which has attracted attention from white supremacist groups interested in creating an ethnostate here.

The men allegedly refused police orders to put down their weapons, claiming to not “recognize our laws” before some fled into the nearby woods.

The ensuing standoff shut down the interstate for hours during the busy holiday weekend. After it ended peacefully, police recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle, the Associated Press reported.

The men, who did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and the use of body armor in commission of a crime.

The men have been identified as Jamhal Latimer, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey; Cumberlander; Rodriguez; Wilfredo Hernandez, also known as Will Musa; Alban El Curraugh; Aaron Lamont Johnson, also known as Tarrif Sharif Bey; Lamar Dow; Conrad Pierre; and a 17-year-old juvenile. Two others have refused to identify themselves.

They belong to a group known as the Rise of the Moors, an offshoot of the sovereign citizen movement whose adherents believe they are not subject to U.S. laws, citing an 18th-century treaty between the United States and the Moroccan Empire. The majority of its members are Black.