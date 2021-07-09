Members of the Rhode Island-based militia group that held a nine-hour standoff with Massachusetts police on Saturday said they were traveling to the Bangor area when they were stopped.

Video evidence revealed during a detention hearing in Malden District Court on Friday showed Jamhal Latimer of “Rise of the Moors” told a Massachusetts state trooper that “we have some land in Maine near Bangor” where they were “going to train.”

The group’s connection to Maine has been unclear and Friday’s hearing was the first time a specific region was mentioned in association with the case. They were driving two vehicles with unregistered Maine license plates, but a search of property and motor vehicles records here turned up no land or vehicle registrations in any of the defendants’ names.

Latimer, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, the leader of the group, refused to provide a firearm or driver’s license. Neither he nor any of the 10 other people he was traveling with had licenses for firearms in Massachusetts or any other state. His wife has said in a video posted to social media that her husband had been traveling to “family property.”

One defendant who had previously refused to be identified was revealed to be Steven Perez after being fingerprinted earlier that week at Middlesex House of Correction and Jail in Billerica, Massachusetts. Several others agreed to only be identified using chosen names rather than the legal names they were charged under.

Rise of the Moors is a militia group that shares some beliefs with both the sovereign citizen movement and Moorish Science, a religion that advocates for both Black nationalism and some tenets of the Nation of Islam. The leaders of the Moorish Science Temple of America denounced Rise of the Moors in a Boston Globe interview earlier this week.