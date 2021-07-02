Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 21 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 859. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 350,256 Mainers have entered the “Vaccinationland Sweepstakes,” according to Robert Long, a spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The jackpot stands at more then $891,000.





In this May 16, 2020, file photo, Paul LePage, sitting in a Lexus SC 430, uses his cellphone to address protesters rallying against executive orders by Gov. Janet Mills related to the coronavirus pandemic in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage filed with the state to kick off his long-awaited 2022 run against Gov. Janet Mills, officially beginning the race between the two political rivals.

Many businesses are hanging signs in windows to display their hourly rate. This sign is at the Family Dollar in Corinth. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The payment amount was supposed to drop to $1,000 on July 1, but will now stay at $1,500 through the program’s July 25 end.

In this June 12, 2020, file photo, Pepino’s owner Susan Stephenson gets ready to hand off a to-go order to a customer at the Bangor restaurant.

Proposals to replenish the fund with $60 billion have been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.

Steve Saliba, owner of Saliba’s Rug Sales & Service, has moved the business out of its longtime Bangor location on the Waterfront and into a new location at 183 Robertson Blvd. in Brewer.

Saliba’s — instantly recognizable from the red “magic carpet” sign on the sides of its huge stucco building — moved to the Waterfront in 1962 and is one of only a few remaining decades-old, family-owned businesses in the Bangor area.

In this May 28, 2021, file photo, a motorist from Massachusetts flies an American flag ahead of the Memorial Day holiday while traveling on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Maine Turnpike Authority is predicting more than 1.1 million transactions on the turnpike between Friday and Monday, up 36 percent from the same period last year.

White clouds of steam and smoke billow out from the ND Old Town Mill on Thursday.

The new equipment would allow ND Paper to make good on the unbleached recycled pulp line it announced in April.

Long Creek Youth Development Center on Westbrook Street in South Portland.

Gov. Janet Mills has said she prefers another bill that took a steadier approach to reducing the number of youth at Long Creek. She also indicated that she wanted to keep secure detention settings as an option for youth as the state invested in alternatives to prison.

Two whitetail deer stand in a field, alert to potential threats. Applications are now being accepted by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for its any-deer permits and bonus deer permits. Credit: Courtesy of Melissa Huang

The state plans this year to issue approximately 153,910 any-deer permits, which allow hunters possessing them to tag an antlerless deer, or a buck with antlers less than three inches in length.

Mainers may want to find other ways to mark major events after the state banned the mass release of balloons.

Party people, take note: you can’t release balloons for celebrations in Maine anymore.

In other Maine news…

Brewer father charged with manslaughter told police 6-week-old baby went limp in his arms

Parents arrested after infant overdoses in Corinna

Somerville death ruled a homicide

Teen driver yelling at anti-abortion protesters in Rockland crashes into one of their cars

Protesters call for change within Maine’s child welfare system after 3-year-old’s death

Stock car race tracks lower admission price, move up start times to encourage fans’ return

Maine looks for offshore wind compromise with fishermen

Backpacking cat summits Mount Washington