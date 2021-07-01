This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Thursday reported 21 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 337. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 350 on Wednesday.

A man in his 80s from Oxford County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 859.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 69,054, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 69,033 on Wednesday.

Of those, 50,506 have been confirmed positive, while 18,548 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 0.16 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 515.94.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 25.4, up from 24.4 a day ago, down from 27 a week ago and down from 103.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,078 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 15.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,412), Aroostook (1,903), Cumberland (17,255), Franklin (1,392), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,608), Knox (1,147), Lincoln (1,081), Oxford (3,648), Penobscot (6,352), Piscataquis (588), Sagadahoc (1,474), Somerset (2,288), Waldo (1,052), Washington (944) and York (13,534) counties.

An additional 1,251 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 745,900 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 786,461 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,665,034 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 604,714 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.