This story will be updated.

Another 12 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 350. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 389 on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 858.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 69,033, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 69,021 on Tuesday.

Of those, 50,487 have been confirmed positive, while 18,546 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 0.09 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 515.79.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 24.4, down from 25.1 a day ago, down from 30.4 a week ago and down from 111.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,077 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 15.52 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,410), Aroostook (1,902), Cumberland (17,252), Franklin (1,388), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,608), Knox (1,147), Lincoln (1,081), Oxford (3,645), Penobscot (6,349), Piscataquis (588), Sagadahoc (1,474), Somerset (2,285), Waldo (1,052), Washington (943) and York (13,533) counties.

An additional 2,491 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 744,649 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 785,098 have received a final dose.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,651,924 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 604,467 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.