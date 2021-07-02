OLD TOWN, Maine — Nine Dragons Paper has applied for permits to install new pieces of equipment that would allow the company to make good on the unbleached recycled pulp line it announced in April.

The new “wet lap system” is designed to use less energy and increase pulp output, according to the company’s application filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The changes in process and equipment come two months after ND announced a new program that would produce unbleached recycled pulp at its Old Town mill. The program would generate 200 metric tons of pulp a day and create 20 jobs. While some mills produce both paper and pulp, the mill in Old Town only produces pulp that is then sold to companies that make paper and other paper products.





This new equipment will add a new process to pressing the pulp, and increase the amount of overall product the mill can produce, ND Paper spokesperson Brennan Burks said.

“The new wet lap machine, which will supplement, not replace, the pulp dryer will dewater the pulp by pressing it before bailing it [a different process approach],” he said. “Essentially, we’re adding a process to our current system, which will help increase capacity for the mill.”

Currently, the mill uses a dryer that employs steam to dry unbleached softwood kraft pulp.

ND Paper purchased the mill in October 2018, after it was shuttered in October 2015 and went through multiple ownership changes. Bruce Hogan, vice president and general manager of the ND Paper’s Old Town division, said the company made a multi-million-dollar investment in the facility. ND Paper is a subsidiary of Nine Dragons Holdings of Hong Kong.