Two people were arrested in Corinna on Saturday after their 11-month-old daughter overdosed.

Taezja DiPietro, 22, and Zachary Borg, 26, were arrested after officials received a call at around 9:17 a.m. that an 11-month-old was in medical distress at a Corinna residence, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

When they arrived, she was found in cardiac arrest and taken to the Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield where she was successfully resuscitated and stabilized, officials said. The child was then flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

An investigation revealed that there was Fentanyl in several rooms of the residence, including in the child’s bedroom, officials said.

DiPietro and Borg were charged with aggravated furnishing drugs to a minor, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a Class W drug.