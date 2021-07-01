A girl lost control of her car after yelling at anti-abortion protesters in Rockland, causing her to crash into a protester’s van on June 18.

Shortly after 6 p.m., there was a peaceful protest against abortion on Main Street near the Maine State Ferry Terminal, the Courier-Gazette reported.

A female juvenile from Hope was driving north on Main Street when she yelled out the window at the group, the newspaper reported. She became distracted and crashed into the back of a parked van, owned by one of the protesters.

The driver mistakenly thought the protest was against the LGBTQ+ community. She was not issued a ticket, but was lectured to about driving safety, according to the Gazette.