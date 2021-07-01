The death of a man killed during an altercation between two men in Somerville on Wednesday morning was ruled a homicide, officials said Thursday.

48-year-old Joel Williams died from gunshot wounds during an altercation at a home at 1041 Rockland Road where he was staying, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The other man involved in the argument was Kyle Hunt, 31, of Jefferson. Hunt was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta after the altercation, but was released on Thursday.

The Maine State Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation.