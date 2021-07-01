If deer hunting were easy, we would all have meat in the freezer.

That said, if you would like to increase your odds of harvesting a deer next season, I have a suggestion for you: fill out your any-deer permit application.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for any-deer permits, which allow hunters to take an animal of either gender.





There is no fee for the permit. All you have to do is go to the DIF&W website at anydeer.web.maine.gov/online/any_deer_lottery/ and fill out the requested information.

The state plans this year to issue approximately 153,910 any-deer permits, which allow hunters possessing them to tag an antlerless deer, or a buck with antlers less than three inches in length.

The WMDs were the most any-deer permits are proposed for 2021 include WMD 23 (23,980), WMD 25 (23,760), WMD 21 (20,475), WMD 22 (20,160) and WMD 17 (15,165).

The permit is good during the regular firearms (Nov. 1-27) and muzzleloader (Nov. 29-Dec. 11) seasons. It also is valid for those allowed to hunt on Youth Deer Day (Oct. 23) and on Maine Resident Only Day (Oct. 30).

While you’re filling out the application, you also have the opportunity to apply for a bonus deer tag. Those further expand the chance for hunters to harvest an additional antlerless deer in zones where more permits are awarded than applications are received, and in deer management subunits.

That means you could potentially take two deer in the fall, if you play your cards right and have a little luck.

If you’re like me, your first instinct is to pursue a buck, maybe one that sports a nice set of antlers. But in my experience, the frustration of deer season can alter your approach.

If your primary goal is putting venison on the table, it’s nice to have an any-deer permit to fall back on, since does often seem to be easier to find.

Antlerless deer may be taken only in Wildlife Management Districts for which the any-deer permits are valid. Hunters who don’t have an any-deer permit or bonus deer permit are limited to bucks only (antlers three inches or longer) statewide.

The application deadline for the any-deer permit and bonus permit drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17. You must have a valid big-game hunting license to apply.

You may request up to three WMD choices, in order of preference.

The any-deer permit drawing will be held on Sept. 10 and the results will be posted at bangordailynews.com and on the DIF&W website.

