Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s from north to south, with a chance for isolated showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 13 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 858. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Northern Light Health will close its COVID-19 testing site by Bangor International Airport after Wednesday and move its main vaccination center due to rising vaccination rates and decreased demand for testing, the Brewer-based health system said Monday.
Once billed as the future of law enforcement, drones are rarely used by Maine police departments
With the ability to capture live images in the air quickly, surveillance drones could have significant law enforcement capability.
Company behind $110M Jonesport fish farm gets key state approval
The permit greenlights the treatment system that the company will use on the water prior to discharging it back into the Chandler Bay.
Key Maine lawmaker cites ‘real reservations’ to embattled utility takeover bid
Supporters are scrambling to insert changes to clear up concerns from local officials about losing out on considerable local tax revenue paid now by Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power, even though the bill seeks to shield that revenue already.
Bangor will attempt to eradicate browntail moths before they emerge next year
The plan would map where infestations are across the city and create a clipping program to destroy the moths before they hatch next spring. It would also publicize the dangers of the moths to residents, including how to treat rashes, through the city’s website and social media.
No decision expected for weeks in Nordic Aquafarms trial
Ownership of the mudflat is important because it’s where Nordic Aquafarms intends to bury pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay. Access to the bay is necessary before Nordic Aquafarms can move forward with its land-based salmon farm on the inland side of U.S. Route 1.
Bangor angler catches an Arctic char. Here’s why they’re special.
Maine is at the southern edge of the fish’s range and is the only place in the lower 48 states that has a native population of Arctic char.
In other Maine news…
Jill Biden expected to visit Maine over Fourth of July weekend
Bail set at $50,000 for driver accused of leading police on high-speed, 2-county chase
‘It’s so frustrating’: Foreign-trained professionals face career barriers in Maine
Woman charged with shooting man in Hancock
Man killed in Hermon motorcycle crash
Missing Westbrook man last seen by family more than a week ago, police say
‘It’s a big step’: Maine UFO enthusiasts react to congressional report