Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to low 90s from north to south, with a chance for isolated showers across the state.

Another 13 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 858. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Northern Light Health will close its COVID-19 testing site by Bangor International Airport after Wednesday and move its main vaccination center due to rising vaccination rates and decreased demand for testing, the Brewer-based health system said Monday.





A Maine State Police drone hovers outside Maine State Police headquarters at the Central Maine Commerce Center in Augusta in 2017. Credit: Joe Phelan / The Kennebec Journal via AP

With the ability to capture live images in the air quickly, surveillance drones could have significant law enforcement capability.

Kingfish Zeeland’s land-based yellowtail farm in the Netherlands, pictured above, produces 600 tons of fish a year. The company plans to build a larger, $110 million land-based yellowtail fish farm in Jonesport, Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Kingfish Zeeland

The permit greenlights the treatment system that the company will use on the water prior to discharging it back into the Chandler Bay.

In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, workers watch the installation of the first pole of Central Maine Power’s controversial hydropower transmission corridor near The Forks. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Supporters are scrambling to insert changes to clear up concerns from local officials about losing out on considerable local tax revenue paid now by Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power, even though the bill seeks to shield that revenue already.

Browntail moth caterpillars, like those seen here, are coming from the trees and bringing with them health risks, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine Forest Service

The plan would map where infestations are across the city and create a clipping program to destroy the moths before they hatch next spring. It would also publicize the dangers of the moths to residents, including how to treat rashes, through the city’s website and social media.

A civil trial revolving around ownership of these tidal flats in Belfast wrapped up last week, but it will be weeks, at least, before a decision is made.

Ownership of the mudflat is important because it’s where Nordic Aquafarms intends to bury pipes to funnel water to and from Penobscot Bay. Access to the bay is necessary before Nordic Aquafarms can move forward with its land-based salmon farm on the inland side of U.S. Route 1.

Paul Cook of Bangor shows off the Arctic charr he caught recently while fishing at a lake in Piscataquis County. The fish are rare in Maine, living in only 14 of the state’s lakes and ponds. Credit: Courtesy of Paul Cook

Maine is at the southern edge of the fish’s range and is the only place in the lower 48 states that has a native population of Arctic char.

In other Maine news…

