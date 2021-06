A Milford man was killed Saturday night on Odlin Road in Hermon in a motorcycle crash, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office.

Garrett Barnett, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving on a curved portion of the road at about 7:55 p.m. near Pike Industries when he crashed, according to information posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

No other vehicles were involved.