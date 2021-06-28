Terry Tucker Jr. was last seen at a local business of June 20.

Westbrook police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 32-year-old man.

Terry Tucker Jr. was last seen by family members on June 20 in Westbrook, Captain Steven Goldberg said. He has not been seen since Thursday, when he was spotted at a local business.

Tucker Jr. is described as being 5’10” and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and blue Nike sneakers when last seen.





He is known to frequent Westbrook and Portland, police said.

Those with information regarding Tucker Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to call Westbrook police at 207-854-0644.