If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Hancock woman has been charged after she allegedly shot a man Sunday night in Hancock.

Jane Strunk, 58, is facing one count of elevated aggravated assault, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting victim, a 59 year-old man, was shot once and then taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was in stable condition Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a home on The Otter Way off Route 1 after someone called to report a domestic disturbance, police said.

Elevated aggravated assault is a Class A crime in Maine that, with a conviction, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.