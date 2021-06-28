First Lady Jill Biden speaks of the importance of being vaccinated during her visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, as part of the Biden administration's nationwide tour to reach Americans who haven't been vaccinated and to promote vaccine education. Credit: Rogelio V. Solis / AP

First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Maine over the Fourth of July weekend, according to CNN

The visit aligns with President Joe Biden’s plan to visit Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday, to acknowledge the progress that the U.S. has made in vaccinating people against COVID-19. 

Jill Biden will travel to Maine and New Hampshire, while her husband travels across the country, from Utah to Massachusetts. 

Vice President Kamala Harris will also travel across the country to acknowledge the vaccination efforts across the nation. 

Jill Biden has not announced where she will be making appearances in Maine. 

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more details on Jill Biden’s trip.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is a journalism and anthropology student at the University of Maine, and will graduate in May. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine...