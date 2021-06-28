First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Maine over the Fourth of July weekend, according to CNN.

The visit aligns with President Joe Biden’s plan to visit Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday, to acknowledge the progress that the U.S. has made in vaccinating people against COVID-19.

Jill Biden will travel to Maine and New Hampshire, while her husband travels across the country, from Utah to Massachusetts.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also travel across the country to acknowledge the vaccination efforts across the nation.

Jill Biden has not announced where she will be making appearances in Maine.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for more details on Jill Biden’s trip.