Another 13 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Sunday.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,989, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,976 on Sunday.

Of those, 50,464 have been confirmed positive, while 18,525 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 386. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 858.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age demographics of cases and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.1 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 515.46.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 23, down from 23.7 a day ago, down from 34.9 a week ago and down from 116 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

So far, 2,072 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 27 are currently hospitalized with 16 in critical care and eight on a ventilator. Overall, 89 out of 377 critical care beds and 227 out of 319 ventilators are available. Meanwhile, 451 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 15.48 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,404), Aroostook (1,900), Cumberland (17,244), Franklin (1,382), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,606), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,080), Oxford (3,645), Penobscot (6,342), Piscataquis (587), Sagadahoc (1,474), Somerset (2,286), Waldo (1,050), Washington (941) and York (13,527) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,625,392 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 603,967 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.