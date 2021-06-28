The high-speed chase Sunday afternoon that ended in Bangor at the Irving gas station on Broadway began in Guilford when a Piscataquis County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Chad Delano because he was wanted in Florida and Maine.

The Penobscot County District Attorney’s office has charged Delano with burglary, two counts of theft, eluding an officer, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and driving to endanger.

Delano, 31, of Florida and Maine is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday remotely from the Penobscot County Jail.

He came to the attention of law enforcement at about 2:15 p.m. when two people went to the Piscataquis County sheriff’s Guilford office to report that Delano was in town looking for an ex-girlfriend, according to Sheriff Bob Young.

The deputy went to a Guilford residence, confirmed the information he’d been provided and was given a description of Delano’s 2008 GMC Yukon, Young said Monday. After leaving the residence, the deputy confirmed the arrest warrants, one in Florida for battery and two in Maine for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

The deputy located Delano driving in Guilford and attempted to stop him, but he fled at high speeds, the sheriff said. The deputy pursued the suspect toward Dover Foxcroft, but as the deputy reached the town area, he backed off the pursuit. He found him again on Route 7 in Dover-Foxcroft, and chased him toward Dexter, which is in Penobscot County.

Maine State Police troopers joined the high-speed chase at about 3:39 p.m. on Route 2 in Etna after Dexter and Newport police also tried to stop him, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Delano allegedly failed to stop his 2008 GMC Yukon for a trooper in Stetson. The trooper attempted but failed to maneuver in front of Delano’s car and the trooper’s cruiser became disabled. Delano stopped at a residence on Lapointe Road in Stetson, where he entered it, came out of the home and stole a vehicle, Moss said.

State police requested a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service to join the pursuit from the air. The pilot was able to follow Delano in the stolen vehicle onto Route 222, also Union Street, from Levant to Bangor, Moss said.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were able to lay spikes, and after continuing through the city of Bangor, Delano pulled into the Circle K on Broadway near Interstate 95, where he allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle just before troopers took him into custody.

More than half a dozen cruisers converged on the gas station and convenience store.

If convicted, Delano faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 for the burglary alone. He also could be ordered to pay restitution for damage to the stolen vehicles