Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 34 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Hundreds of people have signed up for Maine’s vaccination sweepstakes event in the day since it was announced. A vaccinated Mainer will get a prize of $1 for every vaccinated person in the state. That prize would be more than $875,000 if the drawing were held today.
Maine’s remaining dry towns reflect its prohibitionist legacy
Maine is known for its craft breweries, and has more per capita than any other state in the U.S. But vestiges of Prohibition remain across the countryside.
1st summer season of cannabis sales expected to buoy Maine’s tourism recovery
A major marijuana retailer expects Maine to see a tourism boost, with visitors coming strictly for a marijuana vacation.
How a minister’s son became a Maine cop, then an alleged gun thief and drug dealer
Jeffrey Bishop, a minister’s son who was a police officer for 25 years, once aspired to be a leader. But he’s accused of having led a double life.
Maine’s annual elver harvest value jumps by more than $11M
This season, Maine fishermen harvested just shy of 9,000 pounds with an average price of $1,849 per pound.
You can get a taste of Maine this summer without spending $34 on a lobster roll
Though lobster rolls are delicious, there are many more ways you can get a taste of Maine this summer without breaking the bank.
Maine just made it easier to live in a tiny house
Gov. Janet Mills signed a new law that gives tiny houses the same status as any other single-family dwelling in the state.
Rockland hosting forum to help city craft mission for police oversight committee
That comes nearly a year after the city received a petition to defund the Rockland Police Department, which received about 135 signatures.
In meeting with secretary of interior, Wabanaki tribes ask for support in quest for sovereignty
The group discussed issues the Wabanaki tribes face due to federal and state laws from 40 years ago, which grant them less control over their own affairs than other tribes across the nation.
PLUS: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Acadia to highlight planned park improvements
Maine supreme court upholds manslaughter conviction in Portland man’s slaying of sister’s boyfriend
Mark Cardilli Jr., now 26, fatally shot Isahak Muse, 22, in an early morning family fight on March 16, 2019, at Cardilli’s parents’ home. Muse had been dating Cardilli’s sister, Chelsey Cardilli, then 17, for about a year when her brother returned home from a stint in the U.S. Army 11 days prior to the shooting.
PLUS: Maine supreme court rules Portland shouldn’t have blocked clean-elections funding vote
Don’t bother young moose and deer if you see them in the woods
“If you care, leave them there.”
In other Maine news …
11 unrefrigerated bodies found at Lewiston funeral home
Man charged with murder in Limington deaths
Fire that killed 2 in Winterport started on kitchen stove
Bail set at $500 for Dover-Foxcroft man shot in back after robbery
New UMaine program aims to boost student retention through hands-on learning
2 arrested in Bangor allegedly found with 1.5 pounds of fentanyl worth $67,000
Police: Temple child kills self in accidental shooting