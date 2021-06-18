Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 34 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 854. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Hundreds of people have signed up for Maine’s vaccination sweepstakes event in the day since it was announced. A vaccinated Mainer will get a prize of $1 for every vaccinated person in the state. That prize would be more than $875,000 if the drawing were held today.





Gordon Hagerman stands in the Littleton Pit Stop, a gas station, convenience store and diner located in Littleton. In keeping with the town’s ordinance forbidding liquor sales, the store does not sell any alcoholic beverages.

Maine is known for its craft breweries, and has more per capita than any other state in the U.S. But vestiges of Prohibition remain across the countryside.

In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, a salesperson answers questions at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, in South Portland.

A major marijuana retailer expects Maine to see a tourism boost, with visitors coming strictly for a marijuana vacation.

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, of Cherryfield is facing charges for allegedly furnishing drugs at Narraguagus High School in Harrington. Bishop is a former Calais police officer.

Jeffrey Bishop, a minister’s son who was a police officer for 25 years, once aspired to be a leader. But he’s accused of having led a double life.

In this May 15, 2021, file photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, swim in a tank after being caught in the Penobscot River in Brewer.

This season, Maine fishermen harvested just shy of 9,000 pounds with an average price of $1,849 per pound.

At the Country View Drive-In in Sedgwick, the generous crab roll overFlows with sweet, finely picked crabmeat.

Though lobster rolls are delicious, there are many more ways you can get a taste of Maine this summer without breaking the bank.

Under a new Maine law, tiny houses are now considered single family dwellings and no long require special permits or ordinances.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a new law that gives tiny houses the same status as any other single-family dwelling in the state.

That comes nearly a year after the city received a petition to defund the Rockland Police Department, which received about 135 signatures.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center of the front row, poses with leaders from Maine’s four federally recognized Native tribes during a meeting at the Penobscot Nation’s Indian Island Reservation on Thursday.

The group discussed issues the Wabanaki tribes face due to federal and state laws from 40 years ago, which grant them less control over their own affairs than other tribes across the nation.

PLUS: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Acadia to highlight planned park improvements

In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Mark Cardilli Jr. enters the Cumberland County Courthouse for his sentencing in Portland.

Mark Cardilli Jr., now 26, fatally shot Isahak Muse, 22, in an early morning family fight on March 16, 2019, at Cardilli’s parents’ home. Muse had been dating Cardilli’s sister, Chelsey Cardilli, then 17, for about a year when her brother returned home from a stint in the U.S. Army 11 days prior to the shooting.

PLUS: Maine supreme court rules Portland shouldn’t have blocked clean-elections funding vote

In this 2009 file photo, a cow moose and its calf are pictured on Round Pond in northern Maine. Former Game Warden and BDN Outdoors contributor Jim Fahey says it is best not to intervene when a young animal is discovered alone in the wild.

“If you care, leave them there.”

11 unrefrigerated bodies found at Lewiston funeral home

Man charged with murder in Limington deaths

Fire that killed 2 in Winterport started on kitchen stove

Bail set at $500 for Dover-Foxcroft man shot in back after robbery

New UMaine program aims to boost student retention through hands-on learning

2 arrested in Bangor allegedly found with 1.5 pounds of fentanyl worth $67,000

Police: Temple child kills self in accidental shooting

Maine close to forming new broadband improvement authority