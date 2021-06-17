After finding 11 unrefrigerated dead bodies at a Lewiston funeral home last week, state regulators filed an order Monday suspending its operations and the owner’s funeral license.

Last Thursday, an investigator was in the upstairs office of the Affordable Cremation Solutions on Main Street when he noticed an “odor of decomposition,” the Lewiston Sun Journal reported. The smell, which led him downstairs to the room where the remains were found, was so strong that he got a headache while waiting to enter.

During a prior visit, the investigator reported seeing “reddish brown fluid on the floor” that appeared “to flow into the drain,” according to the Sun Journal.





At least eight bodies had been stored in the room since mid-May. One of the bodies, too large to fit in a body bag, was found in an unsealed box, the newspaper reported.

Soon after the discovery, the funeral home was shut down due its hazardous conditions, according to the Sun Journal. Chad Poitras, chair of the Board of Funeral Services, blamed Affordable Cremation Solutions owner Kenneth Kincer for failing to follow state rules.

“The health and physical safety of the public are in immediate jeopardy,” Poitras wrote in an order.

The suspension of operations and Kincer’s license will last 30 days, pending a formal hearing, scheduled for July 13.

While suspended, the funeral home owner is prohibited from conducting funeral services, accepting remains for cremation and all other activities of a funeral practitioner.