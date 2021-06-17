The man who was shot in the back after allegedly robbing a Dover-Foxcroft convenience store last week made his first court appearance Thursday.

Dustin Boone, 32, of Dover-Foxcroft appeared remotely at the Piscataquis Judicial Center before District Court Judge Kevin Stitham on a Class B robbery charge.

Boone was not asked to enter a plea because he has not been indicted by the Pisctaquis County grand jury.





The judge set bail at $500 cash or $10,000 surety. Conditions include that Boone not return to the Store ‘N More on Summer Street that he allegedly robbed, not use drugs or alcohol and not possess dangerous weapons. He will also be required to reside with his father and that he be tested for drug and alcohol use.

Defense attorney Kaylee Folster of Bangor said that Boone had undergone “spinal cord surgery” to remove the bullet. She also told the judge that Boone was concerned about his ability to get to follow-up appointments with doctors in Bangor if the judge set bail at $5,000 cash, the level requested by prosecutors.

Boone was arrested Wednesday in connection with the June 9 robbery.

He entered the Store ‘N More at about 3:50 p.m., pulled out what appeared to be a “gun wrapped in a sock” and pointed it at the store clerk, according to R. Christopher Almy, assistant district attorney for Piscataquis County. The clerk opened the register, emptied $461 into a brown paper bag and handed it to the robber.

As Boone was exiting the store, the clerk took out a 9 mm Gen5 Glock semi-automatic handgun and fired once, hitting Boone, who fell to the ground outside, Almy said. The clerk emerged from the store and held the prone Boone at gunpoint until police arrived. Boone was “bleeding and shaking” when police arrived at the scene.

The clerk turned the gun over to police.

When a Dover-Foxcroft police officer interviewed him at the hospital on Saturday, Boone reportedly told the officer he was “in a bad way and desperate for money to buy drugs.”

Boone told the officer he had waited until there were no customers before he went inside the store, according to Almy.

He is next due in court on July 26.

If convicted, Boone faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.