The man shot last week when he allegedly robbed a Dover-Foxcroft store reportedly told police he was “in a bad way” and needed money for drugs.

Dustin Boone, 32, of Dover-Foxcroft has been charged with Class B robbery, according to Piscataquis County Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy.

Boone entered the Store ‘N More on Summer Street about 3:50 p.m. on June 9 and pulled out what appeared to be a “gun wrapped in a sock” and pointed it at the store’s clerk, who opened the register, emptied $461 into a brown paper bag and handed it over to Boone, Almy said Wednesday.





As Boone left the store, the clerk took out a 9 mm Gen5 Glock semi-automatic handgun and fired once, hitting Boone who fell to the ground outside, according to Almy. The clerk emerged from the store and held at gunpoint the prone Boone, who was “bleeding and shaking” when police arrived at the scene.

The clerk surrendered the gun to police.

Boone was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. When a Dover-Foxcroft police officer interviewed him at the hospital on Saturday, Boone reportedly told the officer he was “in a bad way and desperate for money to buy drugs.”

Boone told the officer he waited until there were no customers before he went inside the store, according to Almy.

Boone was scheduled to make his initial court appearance via video conference from the Piscataquis County Jail on Thursday. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

If convicted, Boone faces up to 10 years in prison.