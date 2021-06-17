PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people have signed up for Maine’s vaccination sweepstakes event in the day since it was announced.

Maine officials announced on Wednesday that the state would hold a drawing in which one vaccinated person would get a prize of $1 for every vaccinated person in the state. That prize would be more than $875,000 if the drawing were held today.

State officials said more than 1,000 people had signed up for the drawing within hours of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announcing it. The winner will be announced on July 4.

“Our goal with the ‘Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes’ is to encourage even more people to get the vaccine and declare their independence from COVID-19 as we approach the Fourth of July,” Mills said.

The drawing is open to everyone 12 and older who has received at least one dose of vaccine. The state is accepting registrations for the drawing until the end of the day of June 30.