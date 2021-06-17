This story will be updated.

Two adults were found dead Thursday morning in a Limington home.

Firefighters went to the Hardscrabble Road home about 5:30 a.m. after a fire broke out there, according to the Portland Press Herald.





Police took over after the discovery of the bodies, and the fire was extinguished about 7 a.m., the newspaper reported.

A man who was driving in the area was being questioned, and police have not released the identities of those found dead.

No additional information was available.