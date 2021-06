A fire that killed two people in Winterport last week began on the kitchen stove, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which investigated the blaze.

The June 10 fire at 622 Stream Road killed Raymond Cornelison, 29, and HannahMae McAllister, 20, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The fire was reported to emergency responders shortly before 4:30 a.m. There had been no indication of foul play, Moss said last week.