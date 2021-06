Two adults were found dead following a house fire in Winterport.

Police responded to reports of a fire early Friday morning at 622 Steam Road in Winterport. The two they found within are believed to be 29-year-old Raymond Cornelison and 20-year-old HannahMae McAllister, both residents of the home.

The remains of the two have been taken to the medical examiner’s office. Police said there is no indication of foul play at this time, but the fire remains under investigation.