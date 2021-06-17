Two Bangor residents were arrested early Wednesday morning and found in possession of 1.5 pounds of fentanyl valued at $67,000, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Craig Pelkey, 53, and Sarah Denbow, 37, were arrested in a morning raid at an apartment building at the corner of Warren and Sanford streets. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than heroin.

Pelkey and Denbow were charged with aggravated drug trafficking due to the high quantity of drugs seized and the apartment’s proximity to a Bangor park that is part of a “Drug Free Safe Zone.” Denbow was also charged with violating conditions of release related to a prior arrest in 2020 for aggravated drug trafficking.

The MDEA said it had been investigating a group that was reportedly distributing drugs out of the Warren Street apartment after neighbors complained.

Pelkey and Denbow were taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where Pelkey’s bail was set at $80,000. Denbow is being held without bail because she was previously out on bail.

The pair face a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the aggravated drug trafficking charge.