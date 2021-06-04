Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 70s throughout the state, with cloudy skies in the north, partly sunny skies in the south and a chance for isolated showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Ten more Mainers have died and another 106 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The deaths occurred between May 2 and 23, and were added to the state’s death toll after a review of vital records. The statewide death now stands at 837. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Fans attending the Portland Sea Dogs’ game June 10 will be able to grab more than just a beer and a hot dog, they’ll also be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the latest in a string of incentives urging Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.





Thomas Klak, professor of environmental studies at the University of New England, gets pictures of a maturing American chestnut tree in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday. Klak has recently helped develop a strain of American chestnut resistant to the blight which has decimated their numbers. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A coastal Maine orchard is one of only three spots in the country where researchers have planted what could be the forest of the future.

Bangor assessor Phil Drew speaks at a Maine Real Estate & Development Association event in 2019. Credit: BDN file

Homeowners are set to shoulder more of Bangor’s property tax burden after a year of declining business and a soaring housing market.

A Gouldsboro Police Department cruiser. Credit: Courtesy of Town of Gouldsboro

Next week’s vote comes after Gouldsboro’s most recent police chief resigned following sexual harassment allegations.

In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, a lobsterman moves traps at the stern of a boat while fishing off Portland. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden told U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Adm. Karl Schultz of the U.S. Coast Guard that his office has fielded numerous complaints about Maine fishermen being stopped and warned for not wearing masks aboard their boats.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, is pictured in his committee seat on March 13, 2017. Credit: Micky Bedell / BDN

The bill would transfer positions and dedicate another $1.7 million for 11 new employees in a Department of Child and Family Services next year. Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, has been working on such a concept since 2001, when 5-year-old Logan Marr was killed by her foster mother.

Rep. Chris Caiazzo, D-Scarborough, sits at his desk in the State House in Augusta on Dec. 7, 2018. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

As the referendum is currently written, it will ask voters if they would like to ban “high-impact” transmission lines in the upper Kennebec region and require the Legislature to approve similar projects on public lands with a two-thirds vote retroactively to 2014.

Pedestrians wear masks while walking along Main Street in Belfast.

Christopher MacLean, the attorney representing the eight defendants named in the lawsuit, said that if the lawsuit is not dismissed by the end of day Friday, the mother and daughter are opening themselves up to being liable for “serious legal consequences,” including potentially facing monetary damages.

Alessa Wylie of Greater Portland Landmarks raises a 1901 Maine flag at the top of the Portland Observatory on Munjoy Hill on Tuesday. The historic maritime signal tower will open to the public on Saturday after being closed last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

It’s the only remaining maritime signal tower in the nation.

A bobcat takes a leisurely stroll across the snow in this trail camera photo from February 2019 in Waldoboro. Credit: Courtesy of Bill Wallace

Bobcats are common throughout much of Maine, but they don’t often hang around long enough for folks to get a good look at them.

In other Maine news …

Brewer man charged in infant son’s death

Rockport company discriminated against Muslim man, human rights commission finds

Sex abuse allegations against Robert Indiana resurface during Social Security fraud case

St. Joseph Hospital’s parent company is acquiring Bangor nursing home

Annie, the moose that touched the lives of Maine wildlife park visitors, has died

Sunday River Brewing is reopening under new owners after year of COVID-19 controversy

Police say drive-by shooter targeted Fort Kent house