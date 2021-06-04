Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 70s throughout the state, with cloudy skies in the north, partly sunny skies in the south and a chance for isolated showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Ten more Mainers have died and another 106 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The deaths occurred between May 2 and 23, and were added to the state’s death toll after a review of vital records. The statewide death now stands at 837. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Fans attending the Portland Sea Dogs’ game June 10 will be able to grab more than just a beer and a hot dog, they’ll also be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the latest in a string of incentives urging Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Conservationists are planting the seeds of history’s ‘biggest ecological turnaround’ in Maine forest
A coastal Maine orchard is one of only three spots in the country where researchers have planted what could be the forest of the future.
Bangor homeowners will shoulder more of the property tax burden
Homeowners are set to shoulder more of Bangor’s property tax burden after a year of declining business and a soaring housing market.
Gouldsboro to vote again on whether to disband its police department
Next week’s vote comes after Gouldsboro’s most recent police chief resigned following sexual harassment allegations.
Jared Golden wants the feds to drop ‘unnecessary’ mask mandate for fishermen
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden told U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Adm. Karl Schultz of the U.S. Coast Guard that his office has fielded numerous complaints about Maine fishermen being stopped and warned for not wearing masks aboard their boats.
Maine Senate backs creating new child welfare department over Janet Mills’ opposition
The bill would transfer positions and dedicate another $1.7 million for 11 new employees in a Department of Child and Family Services next year. Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, has been working on such a concept since 2001, when 5-year-old Logan Marr was killed by her foster mother.
Lawmaker sues Maine in bid to split referendum targeting CMP corridor into 3 questions
As the referendum is currently written, it will ask voters if they would like to ban “high-impact” transmission lines in the upper Kennebec region and require the Legislature to approve similar projects on public lands with a two-thirds vote retroactively to 2014.
Belfast residents accused of spreading brothel rumors want lawsuit dismissed, citing fake evidence
Christopher MacLean, the attorney representing the eight defendants named in the lawsuit, said that if the lawsuit is not dismissed by the end of day Friday, the mother and daughter are opening themselves up to being liable for “serious legal consequences,” including potentially facing monetary damages.
Closed for more than a year, Maine’s historic maritime signal tower reopens Saturday
It’s the only remaining maritime signal tower in the nation.
This bobcat is on the prowl in trail cam photo
Bobcats are common throughout much of Maine, but they don’t often hang around long enough for folks to get a good look at them.
In other Maine news …
Brewer man charged in infant son’s death
Rockport company discriminated against Muslim man, human rights commission finds
Sex abuse allegations against Robert Indiana resurface during Social Security fraud case
St. Joseph Hospital’s parent company is acquiring Bangor nursing home
Annie, the moose that touched the lives of Maine wildlife park visitors, has died
Sunday River Brewing is reopening under new owners after year of COVID-19 controversy