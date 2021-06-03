FORT KENT, Maine — A house in Fort Kent was intentionally targeted in a drive-by shooting, police said Thursday.

Four rounds were shot from a handgun by someone in a moving vehicle into a house on Violette Settlement Road shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“The bullets went into the house, a few feet from where someone was standing,” Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier said.





An adult male and an adult female were in the house at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured.

Pelletier said evidence indicates that the shooter intentionally targeted the house.

Fort Kent police are investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are presently reviewing surveillance cameras and physical evidence removed from the scene,” Pelletier said.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Fort Kent Police Department at 207-834-5678.