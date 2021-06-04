Bobcats are common throughout much of Maine, but they don’t often hang around long enough for folks to get a good look at one.

Bill Wallace of Waldoboro sent along this photo of a majestic bobcat that walked purposefully across the snow and past his trail camera in February of 2019.

Wallace has two other subsequent photos of a bobcat from last year, but is unsure whether it’s the same as the one in today’s offering. He also has seen a fisher, a fox, deer, a coyote and an eagle.





According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bobcats are generally reclusive but have continued to acclimate themselves to urban and suburban settings.

Bobcats will eat everything from mice to full-grown deer, but because of smaller feet can have difficulty thriving in areas where there is deep snow.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.