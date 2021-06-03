Fans attending the Portland Sea Dogs’ game June 10 will be able to grab more than just a beer and a hot dog, they’ll also be able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

In a partnership with Northern Light Mercy Hospital, the Sea Dogs will offer vaccines at Hancock Field on June 10, the team announced Thursday. Those who get vaccinated at the game will get a food voucher for a hot dog, water, Sea Dog biscuit and a ticket to a future game.

The Sea Dogs’ offering is the latest in a string of incentives urging Mainers to get vaccinated, with iconic Portland eatery Becky’s Diner hosting a two-day clinic this week offering a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate to everyone who gets vaccinated.

Recently, the state’s “Your Shot to Get Outdoors” program allowed people aged 18 and older who got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between May 11 and May 31 to claim one of several rewards, ranging from a $20 L.L. Bean gift card to a hunting or fishing license.

It aimed to encourage young adults to get shots as the rate of newly vaccinated people in Maine was slowing.

Last week, officials said only 5,300 Mainers claimed rewards under the state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in May, out of the total of 40,000 rewards offered.

The Sea Dogs’ vaccine partner, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, recently announced it was closing its mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo by June 18.

Mercy Hospital will administer the vaccines from 5-7 p.m. at the game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.