Northern Light Mercy Hospital will wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18.

Since it opened on March 2, the clinic at the Expo has fully vaccinated more than 21,000 people.

Beginning in June, the Expo clinic will no longer be open to first dose walk-ins and will shift to providing second doses only, the hospital announced Thursday.





For those who have received their first dose at the Expo, second doses will be provided there on Fridays in June from 8 a.m. to noon. Second dose Pfizer walk-ins will also be accepted during these Fridays for those who may have received their first doses elsewhere.

Northern Light Health and Mercy Hospital will now provide COVID-19 vaccines through primary care, walk-in care, pharmacy and other locations.