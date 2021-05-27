An iconic Portland diner will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for two days next week.

The clinic at Becky’s Diner, scheduled for 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, is part of MaineHealth’s targeted community-based vaccine clinic program in the Portland area following the closure of its mass clinic at the former Scarborough Downs facility.

MaineHealth is still operating clinics in Westbrook and Sanford, but small, targeted clinics are a further effort to bring vaccines to the community with convenience and efficiency.

In addition to offering her space and facilities to aid in this important public health effort, diner owner Becky Rand will give a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate to everyone who gets vaccinated, according to MaineHealth.

“Becky’s Diner caters to a wide variety of people. Our hope is that bringing the vaccine to our business will help it reach a segment of the population that has not received a vaccination for what is likely a wide range of reasons,” Rand said Thursday. “The restaurant industry, like so many other industries, has seen a lot of changes over the past year due to COVID-19. The vaccination effort that has been put forth will lead us back to a sense of normalcy that the whole community can look forward to. We are thrilled to play a small role in that effort.”

Maine has the second-highest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at 52.9 percent of all Mainers. In addition, 70 percent of Mainers age 12 or older have received their first shot of vaccine.

Anyone 18 or older can get a Johnson & Johnson jab at Becky’s Diner at 390 Commercial St.