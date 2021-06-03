This story will be updated.

Ten more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 106 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,452. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,565 on Wednesday.





It’s the first day this week when cases lurched back over 100 after new infections dived to their lowest point in nearly seven months.

Five men and five women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 837. Four were from Androscoggin County, one from Aroostook County, one from Cumberland County, one from Kennebec County, one from Oxford County, one from Penobscot County and one from Somerset County.

Most of the deaths reported Thursday come from a review of vital records, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said. Additional information about when those deaths occurred wasn’t immediately available.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 67,986, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,880 on Wednesday.

Of those, 49,749 have been confirmed positive, while 18,237 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 0.79 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 507.96.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 83.4, down from 85.7 a day ago, down from 127.7 a week ago and down from 306 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,029 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 15.16 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,292), Aroostook (1,871), Cumberland (17,130), Franklin (1,343), Hancock (1,356), Kennebec (6,509), Knox (1,135), Lincoln (1,063), Oxford (3,585), Penobscot (6,195), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,462), Somerset (2,204), Waldo (1,027), Washington (902) and York (13,339) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,361 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 719,354 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 707,643 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,307,423 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 595,833 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.