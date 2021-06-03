The Massachusetts-based parent organization of Bangor’s St. Joseph Hospital is adding a local nursing home to its portfolio.

Covenant Health will acquire Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home on Texas Avenue with 60 licensed beds, it announced Thursday. Covenant, based in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is also the parent organization of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford, another long-term care facility.

Covenant, which is affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, has managed the Bangor nursing home since 2013, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.





Stephen Grubbs, Covenant’s president and CEO, called the organization’s acquisition of the nursing home “a natural next step in our relationship.”

Both Covenant and Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are nonprofit organizations.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ certificate of need unit, whose sign-off is required for health care mergers and acquisitions.

Covenant Health has three hospitals and 12 long-term care facilities throughout New England and in Pennsylvania.