A Brewer man was charged with manslaughter in the death of his 6-week-old son on Thursday, Maine State Police officials said.

Ronald Harding, 36, called 911 on Monday to report that his son was unresponsive and not breathing, police said. The boy was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

An autopsy of the body revealed that the boy died from inflicted injuries, police said.

Harding was arrested and is now at Penobscot County Jail.