Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered or isolated showers in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 42 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the lowest single-day increase since Oct. 26, when only 43 were reported. The statewide death remains at 825. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine’s high vaccination rate put out-of-state visitors at ease over the Memorial Day weekend, which marks the beginning of the state’s tourist season.
Tourists, and optimism, return to Bar Harbor as pandemic restrictions fade away
If not for the face masks many people wore as they roamed the streets of Bar Harbor, it would have looked like a Memorial Day weekend like any other.
Climate change threatens to displace Bangor residents who rely on affordable housing
Nearly 50 affordable housing units in those counties are projected to be vulnerable to annual coastal flooding by the end of this decade, with that number quadrupling by the end of the century.
Ellsworth Memorial Day parade marks a return to normal, despite the rain
It was important and gratifying to many in attendance to be able to gather again to remember military veterans who have passed away.
PLUS: Memorial Day was created because Civil War veterans fought for it
AND: George W. Bush honors veterans at Kennebunkport Memorial Day service
Maine lawmakers reluctant to share vaccine status with mask standoff looming
The standoff threatens to upend State House business and underscores the lingering political tension around COVID-19 policies.
Bangor man appealing his 42-year sentence for 2018 Second Street murder
F “Frank” Daly is serving a 42-year sentence for the Jan. 7, 2018, shooting death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis. He is one of three convicted murders asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to either grant them new trials or reconsider their sentences.
In other Maine news …
Susan Collins is working with bipartisan group to reach infrastructure compromise
Man assaulted and robbed after stopping to help motorist in Phippsburg
Maine AG intends to demand overpayments from Robert Indiana estate
Home sales continue surge in Maine as prices also climb
2 injured in Oxford County ATV crash