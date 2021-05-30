ROXBURY — Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV crash in Roxbury Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Horseshoe Valley Road, police said.

When troopers arrived, several riders were standing near a male laying on his back off the shoulder of the road after he had been thrown from the ATV. The man had significant injuries to his head and body, police said.





Another rider was also injured in the crash, but was able to walk following the crash, police said.

Both riders were taken by MedCare Rescue to Rumford Hospital, with one being taken via Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police said speed, alcohol and reckless driving appear to be factors in the crash.