PORTLAND, Maine — Home sales in Maine have continued to surge in spring.

Maine home sales increased by more than a third in April compared to a year ago, the Portland Press Herald reported. The median sales price also increased by more than a sixth, the paper reported.

The median sale price in the state was $276,000 for the month. Sales figures are also higher than pre-pandemic levels, said Aaron Bolster, a real estate broker and the president of the Maine Association of Realtors.

The trends in Maine were in line with national sales developments. Home sales around the U.S. increased nearly 30 percent in April from a year earlier, and prices also climbed about a fifth, the National Association of Realtors said.