A man who stopped to help a woman who claimed her SUV was broken down was assaulted and robbed Saturday evening.

The man was flagged down by a woman next to a “broke down” SUV on Berry’s Mill Road, according to the Portland Press Herald.

When he stopped to help her, two or three men emerged from the SUV, assaulted and robbed him. They then loaded him into his pickup truck and drove to a random house in Phippsburg before running into the woods, the newspaper reported.





The man was taken to a local hospital, while a search failed to turn up the suspects, the Press Herald reported.

In Brunswick that same night, a man who works for a security company was flagged down by a woman next to a broken down SUV, but she sent him away when he stopped to help, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 207-443-9711.