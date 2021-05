Former President George W. Bush spent his Memorial Day morning in Maine at a brief honor service before paying tribute to his late parents.

He marched with members of the American Legion Post 159 to a service on a bridge linking Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

He then went to downtown Kennebunkport near the spot where his parents often watched the town’s Memorial Day parade.





Two chairs with the names of former President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush were temporarily placed in their honor, even though the parade was not held this year.

George H.W. Bush was a decorated Navy pilot in World War II. He died in December 2018. Barbara Bush died in April 2018.

The younger Bush, a pilot in both the Texas and Alabama Air National Guards, also took some time to thank several local veterans for their service.