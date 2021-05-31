This story will be updated.

Another 42 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,866. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 2,023 on Sunday.





It’s the lowest single-day increase in new cases Maine has seen since Oct. 26, when only 43 were reported. While that comes over a long holiday weekend, when confirmed cases are expected to decline, it follows a weekslong fall in virus transmission, bringing new cases to levels not seen since before last fall’s surge.

No new cases were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 825.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 47,780, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,738 on Sunday.

Of those, 49,647 have been confirmed positive, while 18,133 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.31 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 506.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 104.1, down from 112.1 a day ago, down from 166.4 a week ago and down from 297.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,022 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 15.11 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,267), Aroostook (1,865), Cumberland (17,105), Franklin (1,339), Hancock (1,353), Kennebec (6,483), Knox (1,131), Lincoln (1,061), Oxford (3,571), Penobscot (6,160), Piscataquis (569), Sagadahoc (1,459), Somerset (2,185), Waldo (1,021), Washington (896) and York (13,315) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 845 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Monday, 716,427 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 699,816 have received a final dose.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,259,571 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 594,431 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.